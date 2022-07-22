QUOTES-Reaction to Ukraine, Russia grain export deal

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope..., possibility...and relief in a world that needs it more than ever." CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

"The G7 is working closely with partners like Turkey and others to ensure that we can get that grain out of Ukraine and to places around the world where it's needed without putting at risk Ukraine's sovereignty and protection." (Editing by William Maclean)

