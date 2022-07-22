Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 23:41 IST
U.S. to give Ukraine $270mln in more military aid, White House says

The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional roughly $270 million to aid in its defense against Russian aggression, including $100 million for drones, the White House said on Friday as fighting raged on in eastern Ukraine.

The package, authorized by U.S. President Joe Biden, will allow Kiev to acquire 580 of privately-held AEVEX Aerospace LLC's Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial vehicles, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing. The package includes another tranche of up to around $175 million for other defense aid, a separate White House memo said.

The additional U.S. funding comes as Ukraine seeks to fend off Moscow as the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two continued into its fifth month. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week said his forces could inflict major damage on Russia as Kyiv leans on Western weapons in planned efforts to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.

