Ind vs WI first ODI Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and West Indies here.

India Innings: Shikhar Dhawan c Brooks b Moti-Kanhai 97 Shubman Gill run out 64 Shreyas Iyer c Pooran b Moti-Kanhai 54 Suryakumar Yadav b Hosein 13 Sanju Samson lbw b Shepherd 12 Deepak Hooda b Joseph 27 Axar Patel b Joseph 21 Shardul Thakur not out 7 Mohammed Siraj not out 1 Extras: (LB-5 NB-1 W-6) 12 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 308 Fall of wickets: 1/119 2/213 3/230 4/247 5/252 6/294 7/299 Bowling: Alzarri Joseph 10-0-61-2, Jayden Seales 9-1-54-0, Romario Shepherd 7-0-43-1, Kyle Mayers 2-0-17-0, Gudakesh Motie 10-0-54-2, Akeal Hosein 10-0-51-1, Nicholas Pooran 2-0-23-0.

West Indies Innings: Shai Hope c Thakur b Mohammed Siraj 7 Kyle Mayers c Samson b Thakur 75 Shamarh Brooks c Iyer b Thakur 46 Brandon King c Iyer b Chahal 54 Nicholas Pooran c Prasidh Krishna b Mohammed Siraj 25 Rovman Powell c Hooda b Chahal 6 Akeal Hosein not out 32 Romario Shepherd not out 38 Extras: (B-1 LB-9 NB-3 W-9) 22 Total: (For 6 wickets in 50 overs) 305 Fall of wickets: 1/16 2/133 3/138 4/189 5/196 6/252 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 10-0-56-2, Prasidh Krishna 10-1-62-0, Shardul Thakur 8-0-54-2, Axar Patel 7-0-43-0, Deepak Hooda 5-0-22-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-58-2.

