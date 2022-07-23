Rajasthan: Vehicle in convoy of PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra overturns, 4 police personnel injured

One vehicle of the convoy of the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Govind Singh Dotasra met with an accident Friday evening leaving four police personnel injured. The incident took place in the Reengus area of Sikar after a cow reportedly came in front of the car following which breaks were applied immediately.

Speaking to ANI, local police officials present on the spot said, "The police vehicle escorting PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra overturned in the Reengus area. Prima facie, it appears that the police vehicle has overturned as a cow reportedly came in front of the car following which breaks were applied immediately." "As many as four police personnel were injured in the said incident, The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in the area. The treatment of all four personnel is going on. We are looking into the matter," the police said.

The police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

