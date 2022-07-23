Left Menu

Rajasthan: Vehicle in convoy of PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra overturns, 4 police personnel injured

One vehicle of the convoy of the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Govind Singh Dotasra met with an accident Friday evening leaving four police personnel injured.

ANI | Sikar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-07-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 06:46 IST
Rajasthan: Vehicle in convoy of PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra overturns, 4 police personnel injured
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Govind Singh Dotasra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One vehicle of the convoy of the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Govind Singh Dotasra met with an accident Friday evening leaving four police personnel injured. The incident took place in the Reengus area of Sikar after a cow reportedly came in front of the car following which breaks were applied immediately.

Speaking to ANI, local police officials present on the spot said, "The police vehicle escorting PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra overturned in the Reengus area. Prima facie, it appears that the police vehicle has overturned as a cow reportedly came in front of the car following which breaks were applied immediately." "As many as four police personnel were injured in the said incident, The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in the area. The treatment of all four personnel is going on. We are looking into the matter," the police said.

The police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States
4
Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022