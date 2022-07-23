Man, 50, found dead inside a fridge in Delhi: Police

The body of a 50-year-old man was found stuffed in a refrigerator at his house in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Friday, Delhi police said. According to the police, a caller informed them on Friday around 7.15 pm that her relative was not attending phone calls. When the caller reached Gautampuri, she found him dead in the fridge.

Police reached the spot and found the body stuffed in the refrigerator, a senior police officer said. The man was identified as Zakir, they said. Crime investigation and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called for the inspection of the scene of the crime.

Primary inquiry reveals that the deceased was living alone in the house while his wife and children are living separately at a distance. Police indicated that they are developing a clue about a suspect in the murder.

Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

