Thai PM survives no-confidence vote in parliament - live vote count

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha won enough support from lawmakers to survive a no-confidence vote in parliament on Saturday, passing his last major test ahead of a general election due within the next 11 months.

A live televised vote count showed the former army chief, who came to power initially in a 2014 coup, had secured the required votes needed to succeed, guaranteeing his place as premier until his term ends in March next year.

