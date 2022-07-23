Left Menu

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Four railway employees, including two who stood guard outside the room, have been arrested.All the four accused work in the electrical department, the Railways said.The woman, who was found on platform 8-9 on Friday, narrated her ordeal to officials and they informed the Railway Protection Force RPF, it said.The woman told the officials that she has been separated from her husband for the last one year and is engaged in a court case for divorce.

A woman was allegedly raped by two railway employees in a room at the New Delhi station, the national transporter said on Saturday. Four railway employees, including two who stood guard outside the room, have been arrested.

All the four accused work in the electrical department, the Railways said.

The woman, who was found on platform 8-9 on Friday, narrated her ordeal to officials and they informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF), it said.

The woman told the officials that she has been separated from her husband for the last one year and is engaged in a court case for divorce. Around two years back, she came in contact with a man through a common friend. The man told her that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her too, it said.

Both of them continued talking on the phone. On July 21, the accused invited her to his house for a party to celebrate his son's birthday and for buying a new house, according to the Railways.

He picked up the woman from Kirti Nagar metro station around 10.30 pm and brought her to platform 8-9 at the railway station. He asked her to sit in a hut for electrical maintenance staff, the national transporter said.

Later, the man came to the hut along with his friend and bolted it from inside. The two sexually assaulted the woman one after another. Two accomplices of the accused facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside, it said.

All the four accused have been arrested. They were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody, the Railways said.

