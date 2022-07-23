Left Menu

NGT directs DPCC to ensure parks not used for non-conforming purposes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:12 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the municipal corporation to ensure that public parks are not used for installation of mobile towers or any other non-conforming purposes.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the DPCC to take further action for compliance of environmental norms by exercising its coercive measures.

''The question is not of radiation only but also of misuse of open areas such as a park which is a facility for residents.

''Apart from the DPCC, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has to take remedial action in the matter to ensure that a park is not used for any non-conforming purposes,'' the bench said.

If necessary, the authorities may take police help for execution of this order, the NGT added.

''The commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the DPCC may file their action-taken reports in the matter within one month by email,'' the tribunal said.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by the Gautam Nagar Residents Association, which alleged that M/s Indus Tower Ltd has been allowed to construct a mobile tower in Sadbhawna Park, opposite Gulmohar Enclave.

