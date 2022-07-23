Jitendra Singh discusses pending demands of Mizoram delegation of Lai, Mara and Chakma Committee

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday discussed some of the pending demands of a visiting Mizoram delegation of Lai, Mara and Chakma Coordination Committee in the national capital and ensured equitable development of different areas within the North Eastern Region as well as different tribes and communities living in the region. Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to develop the North Eastern States and bring them at par with other more developed states of the country.

The Minister also told the delegation comprising representatives of Lai, Mara and Chakma Autonomous District Councils that Prime Minister Modi is keen to resolve the issues of different tribes and communities of the North-Eastern Region with a human touch, which were neglected for long and exploited by successive governments in Mizoram. Singh also recalled a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Aizawl and his meetings with different sections of people to arrive at a reasonable decision. He also referred to the initiative taken by Shah, as Chairman of the North Eastern Council (NEC), to propose the allocation of exclusive funds from the North Eastern Council budget for the deprived sections and neglected areas.

Various demands raised by the members of the delegation were discussed with the Minister. The delegation also presented a memorandum to the Minister. Prominent members in the delegation included M. Laikaw, Chairman Lai Mara Chakma Coordination Committee, Nirupam Chakma, Ex-Minister, Government of Mizoram, Delson Notlia, National Secretary, Minority Morcha, Sapliana Vandir, Ex-MLA and T Zakunga, Ex-CEM and MDC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)