Delhi Excise Policy: LG takes note of 'lapses', seeks report from Chief Secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:30 IST
LG VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to submit a report on the role of officers and civil servants in alleged ''illegal'' formulation, amendments and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, official sources said on Saturday.

Saxena has already recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses related to the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.

The recommendation of CBI probe by the LG was based on a report of the Chief Secretary.

''Taking serious note of the gross violations and deliberate lapses in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the LG has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter,'' a source said. The LG has sought a comprehensive report of activities, dealings and scrutiny of files and details of the role played by officers, the sources said.

