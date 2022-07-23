Left Menu

First phase of Vizhinjam port to be commissioned by Sep 2023: Kerala minister

Kerala Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil on Saturday said the first phase of the Vizhinjam port will be commissioned by September next year.After a meeting with Adani Ports CEO Karan Adani, Devarkovil said the government was expecting the first vessel at Vizhinjam port in March 2023.Located in Vizhinjam near here, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd is developing the deep-sea water port as Indias first mega trans-shipment container terminal.All works including the construction of the sea wall is progressing and this is going to be a modern port in Asia.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:49 IST
First phase of Vizhinjam port to be commissioned by Sep 2023: Kerala minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil on Saturday said the first phase of the Vizhinjam port will be commissioned by September next year.

After a meeting with Adani Ports CEO Karan Adani, Devarkovil said the government was expecting the first vessel at Vizhinjam port in March 2023.

Located in Vizhinjam near here, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd is developing the deep-sea water port as India's first mega trans-shipment container terminal.

''All works including the construction of the sea wall is progressing and this is going to be a modern port in Asia. The first phase of the port will be commissioned by September 2023. The local population will be trained for skilled jobs and it is going to create a lot of job opportunities,'' Devarkovil said.

The government also discussed the issue of agreement violation with the Adani Group and said the matter will be settled on ''good terms''.

Adani, who came to Kerala to assess the progress of Vizhinjam Port construction, also met and held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan had earlier last year said that the state government was ''viewing seriously'' a provision in its agreement with the Adani Group that a fine can be imposed if it failed to meet the deadline for executing the Vizhinjam Port project here.

As per the agreement between the state government and the Adani Group, the project was to be completed by December 2019 and if the project was not completed after that, there is a provision of imposing a fine of Rs 12 lakh per day.

The company has said the world-class, future-ready port is the only trans-shipment hub in the Indian subcontinent, closest to the international shipping routes, and is centrally located on the Indian coastline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022