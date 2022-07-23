Haryana: Class 10 student dies after reptile bite, triggers protest by villagers

A class 10 student died in Aashiaki Gaurawas village on Saturday after allegedly being bitten by a venomous reptile while playing at the park of a school, triggering a protest by villagers.

The incident occurred on Friday at the part of a government senior secondary school in the village. Harsh was rushed to the civil hospital but he was referred to PGI Rohtak where he died Saturday morning, officials said. As soon as the news of his death reached the village, the locals reached the school and created a ruckus. They locked the gates and said that they will not send their children to the school, the police said Naseeb Singh, the district education officer of Rewari, said, “This was an unfortunate incident. The deputy commissioner and senior officials of the education department have been informed and further probe is on.” PTI COR CHS VSD NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)