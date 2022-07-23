Mumbai: Man held for killing youth in Dharavi
A man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday for allegedly killing a youth in Dharavi area of Mumbai, a police official said.
Mallesh Chitankadi (32) had bludgeoned Vishalraj Nadar (25) to death with a cricket stump in the early hours of the day in Kamraj Nagar locality and the accused was held within an hour of the police getting information about the incident, he said.
A murder case was registered and Chitankadi was held from near his home after CCTV footage of the vicinity was checked, he said.
