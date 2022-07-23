Police cracks murder of woman constable, daughter & mother with arrest of driver

The police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder of a woman constable, her minor daughter and mother in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district with the arrest of a driver of the force.

The decomposed bodies of woman police constable Sabita Rani Hembram (36), her daughter Geeta (13) and mother (60) were recovered from her official quarter in Golmuri Police Line under Golmuri Police station in Jamshedpur on Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar said a Special Investigating Team headed by ASP (City) Sudhansu Jain was formed to investigate the incident while Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar monitored the proceedings closely to crack the case scientifically.

In course of investigation, SIT officials rounded up the police constable driver in SSP office, Ramchandra Singh Jamuda, who broke down following rigorous interrogation and confessed his crime, the SSP said.

As both Hembram and Jamuda were posted at the SSP office, a relationship between the two developed in 2016 and Jamuda started visiting her quarter frequently. For the last couple of months, Jamuda suspected that Sabita was having an affair with someone else and developed a grudge to remove Hembram's suspected lover from the path.

On July 19 night, Jamuda and Hembram quarrelled over the issue when he hit her with a lever gear (made of iron) and killed her. On hearing the scream, Hembram's daughter and mother rushed to her rescue but they too were killed in a similar fashion to conceal evidence, the SSP said.

After committing the crime, Jamuda locked the door from outside and escaped. He did not report for duty the next day but a day after.

Considering the sensitiveness of the case, SSP said a team of police officials, its technical cell department officials, forensic experts, fingerprint experts and sniffer dog were pressed into service and cracked the case within 15 hours after the incident.

Police have also recovered the lever gear used in killing the three, Jamuda's clothes worn at the time of the crime and his mobile phone were seized.

