Russia tells Turkey it has "nothing to do" with strike on Ukraine's Odesa port - Turkish minister

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-07-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 19:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Turkey's defence minister said on Saturday Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port.

"In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement.

"The fact that such an incident took place right after the agreement we made yesterday really worried us," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

