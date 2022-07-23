Left Menu

Himachal CM urges Niti Aayog for providing special aid for greenfield airport

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Vice-Chairman of the Niti Aayog, Suman Bery, in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss various important issues pertaining to the state.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 23:16 IST
Himachal CM urges Niti Aayog for providing special aid for greenfield airport
Jai Ram Thakur (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister said that a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of Greenfield Airport in Mandi. He requested a special assistance grant of Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year for strengthening air connectivity in the state.

The Chief Minister also urged the Vice Chairman for extending the Industrial Development Scheme-2017 for the next five years for accelerating the pace of industrial development in the State. Thakur also apprised the Vice Chairman of the commitment of the state towards transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state. He further informed about the sincere efforts of the state government for promoting natural farming in the state and added that more than 1.70 lakh farmers were associated with the natural farming campaign in the state.

The state government has fixed a target of bringing about 50,000 acres of land under natural farming in the State during the current financial year, besides developing one model of natural farming in all 3615-gram panchayats, he added. The Chief Minister also urged for sanctioning Bulk Drug Park for the state which would not only attract big investment but also generate employment for local youth.He also requested issuing necessary guidelines for issuing notification for 9 proposed national highways.

Member Niti Aayog Dr V. K. Paul, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty and officers of Niti Aayog were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022