Prohibitory orders imposed in Mathura
Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under sec 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in this Uttar Pradesh district in view of the forthcoming festivals as well as competitive examinations, officials said on Saturday.
The prohibitory orders will remain in force till September 18, District Magistrate, Mathura, Navneet Singh Chahal said.
He said the orders have been promulgated owing to forthcoming festivals like Hariyali Teej, Muharram, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Radha Ashtami as well as various competitive examinations, panchayat elections and rise in COVID-19 cases.
Restrictions have been imposed on the assembly of five or more people at a place, carrying of arms, running of photostat shops and use of loudspeakers within 200-metre periphery of examination centres, the officials.
They said violation of prohibitory orders would invite legal action.
