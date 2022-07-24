UP: Bad weather forces cancellation of event to shower flower petals on kanwadiyas from helicopter
The scheduled programme to shower flower petals on Kanwad pilgrims from helicopter was cancelled here on Saturday owing to bad weather, a district administration official said.
Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh told PTI, ''The helicopter, which was to come from Gurugram to shower petals on kanwad pilgrims in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar, could not come due to bad weather.'' He added that according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, flower petals were to be showered over kanwariyas returning with water of the river Ganga from Rishikesh, for which the administration had made arrangements.
However, the programme was cancelled on Saturday due to bad weather, Singh said.
