Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against Odesa
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 02:27 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on Saturday against Ukaine's port of Odesa and said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world's food crisis.
The attack "undermines work of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets" Blinken said in a statement.
