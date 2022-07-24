Athletics-U.S. women shock Jamaican superstars to win 4x100m relay
Jamaica fielded the three medallists from the women's individual 100 meters in Saturday's sprint relay but that was still not enough to prevent a super-slick U.S. quartet from taking gold to raise the biggest cheer of the week at Hayward field
Jamaica brought in their "big three" - Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Elaine Thompson-Herah - with lead runner Kemba Nelson the only survivor from the semi-final team but they struggled on their changeovers. The United States brought in Abby Steiner to join Melissa Jefferson, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry, who ran a superb anchor leg to bring them home in 41.14 seconds, with Jamaica second in 41.18.
Britain was in the medal hunt until third leg Dina Asher-Smith pulled up injured, allowing Germany to storm through for a surprise bronze.
