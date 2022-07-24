Left Menu

Athletics-U.S. women shock Jamaican superstars to win 4x100m relay

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:23 IST
Athletics-U.S. women shock Jamaican superstars to win 4x100m relay
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Jamaica fielded the three medallists from the women's individual 100 meters in Saturday's sprint relay but that was still not enough to prevent a super-slick U.S. quartet from taking gold to raise the biggest cheer of the week at Hayward field

Jamaica brought in their "big three" - Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Elaine Thompson-Herah - with lead runner Kemba Nelson the only survivor from the semi-final team but they struggled on their changeovers. The United States brought in Abby Steiner to join Melissa Jefferson, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry, who ran a superb anchor leg to bring them home in 41.14 seconds, with Jamaica second in 41.18.

Britain was in the medal hunt until third leg Dina Asher-Smith pulled up injured, allowing Germany to storm through for a surprise bronze.

