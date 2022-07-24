Left Menu

Philippines police reports two deaths in university graduation shooting

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 24-07-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 14:31 IST
The Philippine police on Sunday reported two people dead and at least two more wounded in a shooting incident at a university graduation rites in the capital.

The suspect is already in police custody and under interrogation, Quezon City police chief Remus Medina told CNN Philippines television channel.

