Left Menu

Masked men rob liquor outlet in Gurugram

They open fire and also attack a salesman with pistol butt.After entering the outlet, they took all three salesmen, including me, on gunpoint and asked to hand them over all the cash.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-07-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 14:53 IST
Masked men rob liquor outlet in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Two masked men allegedly held three employees of a liquor outlet at gunpoint and fled away with cash, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at the outlet located in Bakhtawar Chowk here on Friday night, they said.

A CCTV camera footage shows the men barging into the crowded oulet at around 11 pm. They open fire and also attack a salesman with pistol butt.

''After entering the outlet, they took all three salesmen, including me, on gunpoint and asked to hand them over all the cash. When I resisted, one of them hit me on my chest with the pistol butt. They then fled with the entire cash,'' salesman Ashok Kumar said in his complaint.

Police said an FIR has been registered against unknown people under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

''We are exploring the CCTV footage and got some vital clues about the robbers. They will be nabbed soon,'' ACP Yashwant Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022