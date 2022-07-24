Left Menu

UP: Woman found buried by the riverbank after going missing for weeks; husband booked

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:05 IST
UP: Woman found buried by the riverbank after going missing for weeks; husband booked
A married woman was found buried by the riverbank here after being reported missing about two weeks ago, police here said on Sunday.

Her body was exhumed and sent for a post mortem, they said.

''As per the police complaint, a 22-year-old married woman, a resident of Kanshiram colony under Kotwali Police Station, had gone missing on July 12. Her body was found buried near the riverbank," Circle Officer Abhay Pandey told PTI.

"A case has been registered against the husband of the deceased and others regarding the incident," he said, adding, police is investigating the matter.

