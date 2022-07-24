School job scam: TMC seeks time-bound probe in ED case against minister

The TMC on Sunday demanded a time-bound investigation in the Enforcement Directorate case against arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee while asserting the party will not interfere politically if any leader was found to have done anything wrong.

ED personnel had on July 22 carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and -aided schools.

Crores of rupees in cash along with other items were allegedly recovered from the residence of a woman, who happens to be a close associate of Chatterjee, the industries minister who earlier held the education portfolio, according to sources.

PTI could not independently verify the information.

Talking to reporters, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that it had no connection with Arpita Mukherjee from whose possession the huge amount of cash was recovered.

''The party demands time-bound investigation in the case,'' he said, maintaining that investigations by central agencies in some cases have been going on for many years.

The CBI has been investigating the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case since 2014, while the Narada tapes case, which unfolded ahead of the 2016 elections, was also yet to reach any conclusion.

Ghosh said that the delay in completion of probe processes was not acceptable and that opposition parties "will use it as a tool to cast aspersions" against the TMC.

''If the ED produces any proof of its allegations and the court accepts it, the TMC and the government will initiate steps against any leader, however big he may be,'' Ghosh said, adding that the law will take its course.

Referring to some videos doing the rounds of Arpita at programs that were also attended by Chatterjee and other ministers, the authenticity of which has not been checked by PTI, the spokesperson insisted that many people from different walks of life remain attend political and social events.

''But this woman is in no way related to Trinamool Congress,'' he said about Mukherjee, who is also known to have acted in Bengali films.

''It is not a matter of TMC; it is the responsibility of those whose names have come up or their lawyer to speak on the issue, the party has no relation with it,'' Ghosh said.

Alleging that TMC leaders were being targeted, he claimed that Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim was arrested by the CBI in 2021 in the Narada sting tapes case, but no action was taken against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who is also an accused in the matter. ''Does it mean being in BJP makes one above the law?'' he asked, Training his guns on the CPI(M), the TMC spokesperson alleged that several irregularities were committed during the 34-year Left Front rule, but none received prominence as there were fewer media houses and no social media.

''You (CPIM) were no holy cow, it cannot be that you will attack TMC and it will take it like a sitting duck,'' he said.

Ghosh also accused the Congress of double standards, claiming that it appreciated the ED in West Bengal, and attacked the same agency when leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are questioned.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to inquire into recommendations by the state's School Service Commission (SSC) vide which alleged illegal appointments were given by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in government-run and -aided schools. The ED is tracking the money trail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)