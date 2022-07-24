Farmers killed after pump set explodes in UP's Pilibhit

Two farmers were killed after a pump set they were repairing exploded here on Sunday, police said.

Shivkumar, 51, and his neighbor Mahesh Pal, 32, were working on the pump set in Ajampur Barkhera village under the Bilsanda police station area in the morning when it exploded. The impact was such that both men were blown into pieces, Station House Officer Achal Kumar said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Kumar said.

