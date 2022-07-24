Left Menu

Haryana police nabs four members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Haryana police have nabbed four notorious miscreants of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from village Babyal adjoining Ambala Cantonment.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 24-07-2022 17:10 IST
Haryana police have nabbed four notorious miscreants of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from village Babyal adjoining Ambala Cantonment. The team recovered three pistols and 22 live cartridges from their possession after their arrest on Saturday night, police said.

Those who have been arrested are Shashank Pande, Sahil alias Bagga, Ashwani alias Maneesh and Banti. One of the accused Shashank belonged to Gorakhpur (UP) while the other three hailed from Ambala, they said.

Police said that after getting a tip the police laid a trap and nabbed them near the cremation ground of village Babyal.

''All the arrested persons are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang,'' said a police official.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the law against them on Sunday.

Police said further investigations in the case are in progress.

