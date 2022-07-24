Left Menu

Bahraich district admin attaches properties worth Rs 110 crore of jailed zila panchayat member

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:11 IST

  • Country:
  • India

The district administration here on Sunday attached properties worth Rs 110 crore of Payagpur Zila Panchayat Member Devendra Singh who is currently lodged in jail, officials said.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chaudhary completed the attachment proceedings in presence of a heavy police force.

A hotel and resort worth Rs 85 crore, and Veersen Sinha Marketing Complex worth Rs 25 crore were attached.

Around 50 criminal cases are registered against the Payagpur Zila Panchayat member in Bahraich district and elsewhere, the district magistrate said.

He added the action was initiated against Devendra Singh and his associate Manish Jaiswal under the Gangster Act.

Before being arrested, Devendra Singh and Manish Jaiswal carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000, respectively, the district magistrate said.

