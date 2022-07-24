Left Menu

Couple killed in road accident in Haryana

They were taken to a civil hospital where doctors declared Vikramjeet brought dead while his wife Kajal was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Chandigarh.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:26 IST
Couple killed in road accident in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was killed after their motorbike was hit by a truck on Ambala-Hisar highway near village Naggal, around 15 kilometres from Ambala city, said police on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night when Vikramjeet Singh and his wife Kajal were returning to their home in Ambala City after meeting their son at Ismailabad in the Kurukshetra district. They were taken to a civil hospital where doctors declared Vikramjeet brought dead while his wife Kajal was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022