Thane: 400 chicken die as tempo overturns

At least 400 chicken died after the tempo transporting them overturned on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday morning, a Thane city police official said.

The chicken were supposed to be delivered to a shop in Wagle Estate, he added.

''The incident took place at Padgha toll naka when the tempo driver tried to avoid a truck that was overtaking it. The vehicle overturned and the chicken were crushed to death,'' he said.

