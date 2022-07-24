Thane: 400 chicken die as tempo overturns
24-07-2022
At least 400 chicken died after the tempo transporting them overturned on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday morning, a Thane city police official said.
The chicken were supposed to be delivered to a shop in Wagle Estate, he added.
''The incident took place at Padgha toll naka when the tempo driver tried to avoid a truck that was overtaking it. The vehicle overturned and the chicken were crushed to death,'' he said.
