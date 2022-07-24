Ahmedabad severed body case: Man held for murdering drug addict son, chopping off corpse with electric grinder

Police have unravelled the mystery behind the recovery of body parts in Ahmedabad city with the deceased being identified as a 21-year-old man who was allegedly killed by his father fed up with the drug addiction of his son and nabbed, officials said on Sunday. The accused, Nilesh Joshi, had killed his son Swayam with a stone on July 18 and then used an electric grinder to cut the corpse into six pieces by separating the head, hands, and legs, according to investigators. Joshi, a retired government servant, then placed the severed head, legs and hands, of Swayam into big plastic bags, carried them on a two-wheeler, and dumped them at two different spots in the Vasna area. The bags were recovered on July 20 and 22, officials said.

Joshi was apprehended from Ganganagar in Rajasthan while fleeing to Nepal and was handed over to the Ahmedabad crime branch on Saturday night, an official said.

After the recovery of body parts, the crime branch officials zeroed in on Joshi as a suspect in the case based on technical and human intelligence, the official said.

After dumping the remains of his son, Joshi left Ahmedabad for Surat on a bus on July 22. He later boarded a train for Gorakhpur in his bid to escape to Nepal, he said.

The accused was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Ganganagar railway station in Rajasthan based on the information shared by the crime branch, the official said.

During the interrogation, Joshi revealed that he had killed his son Swayam as the latter was addicted to drugs and alcohol and would often get aggressive and quarrel with him.

''On the morning of July 18, Swayam was high on drugs and was hurling abuses at his father for not giving him money. The victim attacked his father with the wooden handle of a shovel. In the scuffle, the accused kicked his son and hit his head with a stone six to seven times, killing him on the spot,'' the official said.

The accused then bought an electric grinder and large plastic bags to dispose of the body. He chopped off the head, legs and hands, dividing them into six parts and then placed them in plastic bags, he said.

Joshi then carried the bags on a two-wheeler and threw them at two different places in the city, the official added.

The police are in the process of lodging a First Information Report (FIR) under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, he added.

