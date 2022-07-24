Hope, Pooran guide WI to 311/6

Shai Hope smashed a delightful century, while Nicholas Pooran hit a half-century to power West Indies to 311 for six against India in the second ODI here on Sunday. Opening the batting, Hope remained unbeaten on 115 off 135 balls, while Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls.

For India, Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 311 for 6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 114, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54).

