Kuwaiti emir's son named prime minister

Kuwait named the emir's son as the country's new prime minister on Sunday to replace caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid who faced a combative parliament as head of cabinet in a feud hindering fiscal reform.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah to the post in an emiri decree.

