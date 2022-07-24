Left Menu

Kuwaiti emir's son named prime minister

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:48 IST
Kuwait named the emir's son as the country's new prime minister on Sunday to replace caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid who faced a combative parliament as head of cabinet in a feud hindering fiscal reform.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah to the post in an emiri decree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

