UP Police attaches properties worth Rs 15 cr of BSP MP Afzal Ansari
Updated: 25-07-2022
Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said it attached BSP MP from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari’s properties under the Gangster Act.
''Immovable properties made through illegal means and belonging to Afzal Ansari, son of Subhanullah Ansari, worth Rs 14.90 crore have been attached under the Gangster Act,'' the police said in a statement.
