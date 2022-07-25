Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Suspect accused of attacking U.S. Rep Zeldin faces federal charges

A man accused of trying this week to stab Republican U.S. Representative and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was arrested on Saturday on a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon, authorities said. David Jakubonis, 43 of Fairport, appeared before a magistrate judge on Saturday and was ordered held until a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Boeing defense workers to strike in St. Louis area over pay issues

A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing Co defense locations in the St. Louis area said on Sunday the workers rejected the company's defense contract offer and will strike at the locations starting Aug. 1. "Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our members' 401(k) plan," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said in a statement. It added that union workers will not accept a contract that is not fair and equitable. "We will not allow this company to put our members’ hard-earned retirements in jeopardy," the union added.

U.S. economy slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that U.S. economic growth is slowing and she acknowledged the risk of a recession, but she said a downturn was not inevitable. Yellen, speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," said strong hiring numbers and consumer spending showed the U.S. economy is not currently in recession.

'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to misdemeanor for role in U.S. Capitol riot

The far-right media personality known as "Baked Alaska" pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to a single misdemeanor charge stemming from his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Anthime "Tim" Gionet, 34, also admitted in an "statement of offense" filed with his guilty plea in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to being part of the mob that entered the Capitol without authorization and occupied the building for hours.

Explainer-What is behind the heat waves affecting the United States?

Virtually all the contiguous United States experienced above normal temperatures in the past week, with more dangerously hot weather forecast. The U.S. heat wave followed record heat that killed hundreds if not thousands of people and sparked wildfires in Europe.

U.S. Capitol attack probe to push forward with new witnesses, Cheney says

The panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol plans to push its investigation further in the coming weeks, interviewing additional members of Donald Trump's cabinet and his campaign, as well as U.S. Secret Service members, the committee's vice chair said on Sunday. "We're not finished yet," Representative Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives' select committee, told CNN's "State of the Union."

Thousands evacuated as California's Oak Fire spreads toward Yosemite

Firefighters deployed air tankers, bulldozers and hand crews to battle a fast-moving wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park on Sunday that suddenly grew into one of the largest fires of the year, forcing thousands of evacuations. Fueled by extreme heat and tinder-dry forests and underbrush, the Oak Fire that began on Friday closed within half a mile (0.8 km) from the town of Mariposa Pines, population 1,400, but was still more than 10 miles (16 km) from Yosemite, famed for its giant, ancient sequoia trees.

Biden's COVID symptoms have improved considerably, mainly has sore throat -doctor

U.S. President Joe Biden's condition since contracting COVID-19 has improved considerably and his greatest symptom now is a sore throat, his physician said on Sunday. Biden's cough and body aches have diminished since he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and he is not experiencing any shortness of breath, the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)