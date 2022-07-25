Athletics-Nigeria's Amusan breaks 100 metres hurdles world record
Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 25-07-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 05:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
Nigeria's Tobi Amusan broke the women's 100 metres hurdles world record in the semi-final at the World Championships on Sunday.
The record time of 12.12 seconds broke Kendra Harrison's mark of 12.20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Championships
- Nigeria
Advertisement