China says South China Sea not a 'fighting arena' for major powers

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 08:23 IST
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that the South China Sea is not a "safari park" for countries outside the region or a "fighting arena" for major powers to compete in.

The South China Sea issue should be handled by countries in the region themselves, Wang said in opening remarks at a virtual seminar commemorating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

