Left Menu

Athletics-US retain women's 4x400 metres relay title at World Championships

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 08:38 IST
Athletics-US retain women's 4x400 metres relay title at World Championships

The United States retained their 4x400 metres women’s relay World Championships title on Sunday, finishing well clear of Jamaica and Britain.

Talitha Diggs got the Americans off to a solid start and they maintained the lead through a series of clean changeovers, as anchor Sydney McLaughlin, who shattered the 400m hurdles world record on Friday, brought it home for gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022