Athletics-US retain women's 4x400 metres relay title at World Championships
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 08:38 IST
The United States retained their 4x400 metres women’s relay World Championships title on Sunday, finishing well clear of Jamaica and Britain.
Talitha Diggs got the Americans off to a solid start and they maintained the lead through a series of clean changeovers, as anchor Sydney McLaughlin, who shattered the 400m hurdles world record on Friday, brought it home for gold.
