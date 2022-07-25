BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Enhertu Granted Priority Review In US For Patients With HER2-Low Metastatic Breast Cancer
AstraZeneca PLC:
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ENHERTU GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR HER2-LOW MBC
* ASTRAZENECA - ENHERTU GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW IN US FOR PATIENTS WITH HER2-LOW METASTATIC BREAST CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
