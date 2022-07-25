Left Menu

UP Police constable hangs self in room

A woman constable allegedly hanged herself to death in her rented room here, police said on Monday.Ruchi Sachan, 25, a native of Kanpur, was a 2019-batch constable and lived in Deviganj town here. The personnel looked into the room from the window and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, the SP said.The body was taken out by breaking open the door and sent for post-mortem.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman constable allegedly hanged herself to death in her rented room here, police said on Monday.

Ruchi Sachan, 25, a native of Kanpur, was a 2019-batch constable and lived in Deviganj town here. She was posted at Kada Dham police station, Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

On Sunday, she was deployed at the Mata Sheetla Mandir but did not go for duty. In the evening, the station house officer received a call from her father that she was not answering his phone calls.

Police then arrived at her house and found the door latched from inside. The personnel looked into the room from the window and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, the SP said.

The body was taken out by breaking open the door and sent for post-mortem. Her family members reached late in the night, the SP said.

The matter is being investigated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

