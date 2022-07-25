Left Menu

Maha: Fake currency with face value of Rs 2 lakh seized in Thane district; three held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:09 IST
Maha: Fake currency with face value of Rs 2 lakh seized in Thane district; three held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The city police seized counterfeit currency with the face value of Rs 2 lakh and arrested three men from a lodge at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday. Police raided the lodge on a tip-off on Sunday and seized the fake banknotes in the denomination of Rs 200 having the face value of Rs 2,01,200. The arrested men are identified as Mohammad Arif Bashir Ahmed, Suraj Krishna Pujari, and Karan Raju Razak, he said. A case has been registered under section 489 (Possessing as genuine forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the MFC police station, he added.

