Left Menu

Govt jobs in J-K not for sale, merit sole criterion for selection: Mehta

Jammu and Kashmir Government will not tolerate any wrongdoings in selection process for jobs in public sector as merit is the only criterion for entering into government service, Chief Secretary A K Mehta said on Monday. You should have faith that merit will be the only basis for selection in government jobs.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:47 IST
Govt jobs in J-K not for sale, merit sole criterion for selection: Mehta
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Government will not tolerate any wrongdoings in selection process for jobs in public sector as merit is the only criterion for entering into government service, Chief Secretary A K Mehta said on Monday. ''You should have faith that merit will be the only basis for selection (in government jobs). We won't accept even one wrongdoing in the selection process, '' Mehta said at the launch of the Digital J&K, an awareness programme on services that can be availed online in the union territory.

He said if there are wrongdoings in providing government jobs, the cases will go to the CBI for investigation.

''They (culprits) will be given exemplary punishment. So, jobs will be given solely on the basis of merit, '' he added.

The chief secretary said there was a wrong perception that there were no jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Let me tell you that Jammu and Kashmir government has given highest number of civilian jobs in its history last year. Jobs are there but they are not on the market (for sale),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022