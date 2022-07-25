Drunk truck driver mows down pilgrim, injures three people

A truck driver under the influence of liquor ran the vehicle over the pilgrims sleeping near a temple in Koppal killing an elderly man on the spot and injuring three others, police said.

Police have arrested the truck driver Srinivas, who hails from Ballari.

Pilgrims from the town and neighbouring places had come to attend the Huligemma Devi Temple fair on Sunday, when the mishap occured.

The pilgrims who met with the accident hailed from Siruguppa town in Ballari. They were sleeping on the temple street in front of a bangle shop.

The truck driver under the influence of liquor pressed the accelerator and the vehicle ran over 75-year-old Thippanna. The tragic incident was caught on the CCTV camera, police said.

The injured have been identified as Hanumavva, Mallavva and Tukaram. After the incident, the driver fled the spot with the vehicle. The police arrested him later. The Munirabad police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against Srinivas.

