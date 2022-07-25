Left Menu

MGM Hospital Superintendent placed under suspension

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:19 IST
MGM Hospital Superintendent placed under suspension
  • Country:
  • India

The Superintendent of the government-run MGM Hospital here was suspended with immediate effect on the charge of dereliction of duty, officials said on Monday.

The action was initiated against the Superintendent of MGM Hospital Dr Arun Kumar following a high-level meeting held in Ranchi to bring changes in the over 60-year-old hospital, a major hospital of Kolhan division comprised of East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

The meeting chaired by Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister, Banna Gupta was attended by senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Singh and officials of MGM Hospital on Monday, a statement issued by the minister's camp office in Jamshedpur said.

The meeting decided to appoint Additional District Magistrate of East Singhbhum, Nand Kishore Lal as the administrator of MGM Hospital.

The additional chief secretary was directed to purchase equipment and machines for the hospital.

The minister also sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum about the status of employees engaged by outsourced company.

The meeting deliberated the setting up of Cath lab and Oncology department in the hospital on PPP mode.

The minister also directed for disbursement of pending salaries of junior doctors of the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022