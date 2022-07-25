Ukraine said on Monday it hoped a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages by resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region would start to be implemented this week. Moscow brushed aside concerns that the deal could be derailed by a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, saying it had targeted only military infrastructure.

FIGHTING * The total civilian death toll from the Ukraine war to date now stands at 5,237 and the number of those injured exceeds 7,000, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said. The real figures are believed to be much higher.

* Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region. Ukraine meanwhile said its HIMARS rockets had destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the reports. * Russia continued shelling along the entire frontline in the eastern Donetsk region, especially in the area of Bakhmut, damaging at least five houses and wounding one person there, Ukrainian authorities said. Other cities under renewed Russian fire include Avdiivka and Kramatorsk.

* Ukraine's military said its forces had moved within range of targets in the Black Sea region of Kherson where Kyiv is mounting a counter-offensive. Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

* British military intelligence described the ongoing fighting as inconclusive in both the Donbas and Kherson regions. * Ukraine's health ministry said at least 18 medical personnel had been killed and nearly 900 medical facilities damaged or destroyed during Russia's invasion.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY * The Kremlin said Saturday's Russian missile strikes in Odesa had hit military targets and would not affect grain exports.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there were no barriers to the export of grain from Ukraine's ports. He also said there was nothing in Friday's grain deal to prevent Russia from continuing to attack military infrastructure in Ukraine. * Ukraine could export 60 million tonnes of grain in eight to nine months if its ports were not blockaded, an economic adviser to the Ukrainian president said.

QUOTES "This (strike on Odesa) should not affect - and will not affect - the beginning of (grain) shipments," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (Compiled by Gareth Jones)

