Raj: Quack arrested for raping woman

A quack was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at his clinic in Rajasthans Bharatpur district, police said on Monday. The accused Masruddin alias Masar Mohammad 38, a resident of Tijara town of Alwar, was arrested on a complaint lodged by the womans husband at Gopalgarh police station, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:57 IST
A quack was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at his clinic in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Monday. ''The accused Masruddin alias Masar Mohammad (38), a resident of Tijara town of Alwar, was arrested on a complaint lodged by the woman's husband at Gopalgarh police station,'' Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said. He said that the victim along with her husband had gone to the quack's clinic for treatment on Saturday. There, the accused raped her and threatened to kill her if she informed about it to anyone. He is being interrogated by the police.

