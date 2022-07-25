Raj: Quack arrested for raping woman
A quack was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at his clinic in Rajasthans Bharatpur district, police said on Monday. The accused Masruddin alias Masar Mohammad 38, a resident of Tijara town of Alwar, was arrested on a complaint lodged by the womans husband at Gopalgarh police station, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said.
- Country:
- India
A quack was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at his clinic in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Monday. ''The accused Masruddin alias Masar Mohammad (38), a resident of Tijara town of Alwar, was arrested on a complaint lodged by the woman's husband at Gopalgarh police station,'' Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said. He said that the victim along with her husband had gone to the quack's clinic for treatment on Saturday. There, the accused raped her and threatened to kill her if she informed about it to anyone. He is being interrogated by the police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharatpur district
- Masar
- Tijara
- Alwar
- Mohammad
- Gopalgarh
- Shyam Singh
- Rajasthan
- Masruddin
ALSO READ
Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair sent to 14-day judicial custody by Lakhimpur Kheri court in UP.
UP police constitutes SIT for 'transparent probe' into cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in various districts: Officials.
UP police forms SIT to probe cases against Mohammad Zubair in various dists
Delhi Court reserves order on Mohammad Zubair's bail plea
African National Congress stalwart Jessie Duarte passes away after battling cancer