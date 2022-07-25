Man arrested for allegedly raping 53-yr-old Taiwanese woman after falsely promising to marry her

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 53-year-old Taiwanese woman after falsely promising to marry her, police said here on Monday.

An FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station of the district. The accused was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the Taiwanese woman was staying in Gurugram since 2017 and working with an NGO. The accused, identified as Ravindra Vishwakarma, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was working at a private clinic.

The two met around six months ago. In her complaint, the woman said that she had taken a paying guest accommodation and the accused was staying near her.

She said Vishwakarma met her for the first time in February and they began greeting each other daily. Then, one day he offered her a cup of coffee and they ''got to know each other well''.

Later, he claimed he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. The woman claimed that they developed a physical relationship in March but later he refused to marry her and blocked her mobile phone number.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 376 (2) (n) of IPC at Sector 53 police station and the accused was arrested, the police said.

The minimum sentence for the offence is 10 years imprisonment.

“The accused has been arrested and has confessed. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody,” said ASI Chander Kanta, the investigating officer. PTI CORR RT RT

