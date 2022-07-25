Left Menu

Man attempts suicide in front of Ganjam district officials

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:36 IST
Man attempts suicide in front of Ganjam district officials
  • Country:
  • India

A person with disability attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison at a public grievance session in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday, officials said.

Balakrushna Dora, a resident of a village in Digapahandi block, took the step over alleged inaction regarding the demarcation of his house despite approaching the officials several times.

The 41-year-old man alleged that the demarcation was not completed as he was unable to pay a bribe to the revenue inspector.

District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek and other officials were attending the grievance session, which was held at the block office.

Dora was rushed to a local hospital and then to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. His condition is stated to be stable, Chikiti sub-divisional police officer Krushnachandra Bhotra said.

Digapahandi tahasildar Sipak Patra refuted the allegations of bribe and negligence.

Patra said the front portion of the house was demarcated by the revenue inspector on May 24, but the back side could not be done because it was full of debris. ''The inspector had asked him to first clean the area before the demarcation work could be taken up,” Patra said, adding that the official had gone at least three times for demarcation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022