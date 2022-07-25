Two more arrested in connection with Haryana DSP's killing

The Nuh police on Monday nabbed two more accused, including the owner of the dumper truck, in connection with the murder case of a Haryana DSP who was mowed down here last week while probing illegal mining.

Police said they will take them on remand after producing them before a court here on Tuesday.

So far, eight people have been nabbed in connection with the murder of Tauru DSP Surendra Singh.

The two arrested accused were identified as dumper owner Arshad, who is the elder brother of main accused Sabbir alias Mittar, and Sabeer, a resident of Pachgaon village. Both were arrested by the team of the Crime branch, Nuh led by inspector Naresh Kumar, police said.

''Our Crime branch, Nuh team today nabbed two more accused. Our teams are conducting raids to nab other suspects,'' said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

Main accused Sabbir and Taufiq were produced before a court here on Monday from where the latter was sent to jail while police have got one-day remand of main accused Sabbir, the truck driver. Earlier on Sunday, the police produced accused Ikkar, the helper of the truck which ran over the police official on July 19, and Jabid alias Billa after completion of their police remand before a court which sent them to judicial custody. Ikkar was arrested on the day of the incident.

Bhuru alias Taufiq and Asru alias Assaruddin, both residents of Pachgaon village, and Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village in Rajasthan's Alwar district were arrested on Saturday, officials had said.

DSP Surender Singh was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove over him. He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

Sabbir, the truck driver, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district a day after the incident following the questioning of Ikkar. Meanwhile, Jabid was arrested on Friday from Rajasthan's Alwar for harbouring the key accused.

