HC adjourns hearing on plea for expeditious survey of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah

The Allahabad High Court Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking expeditious disposal of an application seeking an archaeological survey of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura.

Justice VC Dixit adjourned the petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and others till August 2 on the request of the counsel of the petitioners.

''Learned counsel for the petitioners seeks adjournment for today. Put up afresh on August 2, 2022 before appropriate Bench,'' the court said.

The petition was filed in the High Court seeking expeditious disposal of an application before a Mathura court in which a prayer was made to conduct an archaeological survey of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah in Mathura. PTI COR RAJ NAV TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)