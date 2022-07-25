Left Menu

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-07-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 23:58 IST
UP: Man booked for making objectionable remark against OSD to CM
Police on Monday registered a case against the husband of former chairman of a local body for making an objectionable remark on social media against the officer on special duty (OSD) to Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Rajkumar Singh, SHO of Pipraich police station, said that as per report, Murari Lal Gupta, husband of former chairman of Pipraich nagar panchayat Anupama Arya, had allegedly posted an objectionable remark against Ballu Rai, OSD to chief minister, on social media. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

The OSD had sent a written complaint against Gupta to SSP Gorakhpur, following which the case was registered on Monday morning, the SHO said. PTI CORR NAV KVK KVK

